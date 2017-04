* The BSE index falls 0.07 percent, while the NSE index is down 0.1 percent. * Shares subdued after survey in China showed factory employment slumped to a 5-1/2-year low. * That offset benefit from the same survey showing China's factory sector beat expectations. * Caution also prevails ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts on Thursday. * Blue-chips fall. Larsen and Toubro is down 1.2 percent, Mahindra and Mahindra slips 1.5 percent. * However, technology stocks gain after falls this week. * Wipro gains 1.7 percent after falling 1.2 percent on Monday. Infosys Ltd is up 0.6 percent after falling 1.4 percent on Monday. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)