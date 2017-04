* UPL Ltd gains 1.6 percent. * Gains come after rival Sharda Cropchem surges as much as 75.6 percent to 274 rupees from its IPO price of 156 rupees. * UPL trades at 11.7 times 12-month forward earnings, while traders estimate Sharda's IPO got priced at 13-14 times. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)