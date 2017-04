* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rises 2 bps to 7.82 percent. * Rate rebounds after slumping 7 bps to 7.80 percent on Monday, lowest since June 13. * The 1-year OIS stays unchanged at 8.40 percent, its lowest since the end of July. * Traders hopeful the government will announce a cut in market borrowing on Friday. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)