* The USD/INR pair at 60.95 vs the previous close of 60.8150/8250. * The rupee hit after the NSE index fell 1.1 percent on profit taking. * Emerging markets also under pressure after a private survey showed China factory activity edged up in September, but unemployment fell to a 5-1/2-year low. * Bigger gains in the pair capped on broad dollar weakness. Dollar index down 0.21 percent. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)