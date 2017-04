* BSE index falls 1.1 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 1.05 percent. * NSE is set to snap a four-day winning streak. * Markets track weaker global shares. * A private survey showed China factory activity edged up in September, but it also showed unemployment falling to a 5-1/2-year low. * Meanwhile, European shares fall after a further contraction in French business activity. * Recent outperformers witnessed profit-taking. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp is down 2 percent, while Tata Motors Ltd is down 3.7 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)