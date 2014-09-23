BRIEF-Sterling Bank reports Q1 pretax profit of 2.02 bln naira
* Q1 bank profit before income tax of 2.02 billion naira versus 2.81 billion naira year ago
Sep 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 150 million sterling
Maturity Date December 06, 2018
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 100.85
Yield 1.779 pct
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilts
Payment Date September 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Societe Generale
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 650 million sterling
When fungible
ISIN XS1014723966
* CVC Fund vi has agreed to acquire an 80 pct stake in Breitling SA