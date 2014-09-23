Sept 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower B.P.Capital Markets P.L.C

Guarantor BP P.L.C

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 27, 2021

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.792

Reoffer price 100.032

Reoffer yield 0.745 pct

Spread 29 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 52.3bp

over the Govt

Payment Date September 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN CH0255286707

