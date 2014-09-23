Sept 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Accor SA

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date February 5, 2021

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 105.346

Yield 1.728 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Natixis & RBS

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 900 million euro

when fungible

Temporary ISIN FR0012188662

ISIN FR0011731876

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)