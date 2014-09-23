BRIEF-Sterling Bank reports Q1 pretax profit of 2.02 bln naira
* Q1 bank profit before income tax of 2.02 billion naira versus 2.81 billion naira year ago
Sept 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Accor SA
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date February 5, 2021
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 105.346
Yield 1.728 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Natixis & RBS
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 900 million euro
when fungible
Temporary ISIN FR0012188662
ISIN FR0011731876
* CVC Fund vi has agreed to acquire an 80 pct stake in Breitling SA