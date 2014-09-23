BRIEF-Sterling Bank reports Q1 pretax profit of 2.02 bln naira
* Q1 bank profit before income tax of 2.02 billion naira versus 2.81 billion naira year ago
Sept 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Vallourec SA
Issue Amount 500 million Euro
Maturity Date September 30, 2024
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.938
Reoffer Yield 2.257 pct
Payment Date September 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CM-CIC, Commerzbank, Santander GBM & SG CIB
Ratings BBB (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0012188456
* CVC Fund vi has agreed to acquire an 80 pct stake in Breitling SA