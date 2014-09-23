Sep 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower RCI Banque SA (RCI Banque)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date October 6,2017
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.6310
Reoffer price 99.6310
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 1.75 pct Jan-2017 UKT
Payment Date September 30,2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC,BNP Paribas & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Baa3 (stable) (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0012188670
