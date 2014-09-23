Sep 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Kommunivest I Sverige

Issue Amount $1 billion

Maturity Date November 12,2019

Coupon 2 pct

Reoffer price 99.970%

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date September 30,2014

Lead Manager(s) Merrill Lynch,J.P.Morgan,Nomura & SEB

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN US50046PAM77(144A)

XS1114373274 (RegS)

