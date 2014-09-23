BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
BANGALORE, Sep 23 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 37000 ICS-201(B22mm) 37500 ICS-102(B22mm) 25500 ICS-103(23mm) 27700 ICS-104(24mm) 33100 ICS-202(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(26mm) 30900 ICS-105CS(26mm) 32400 ICS-105(27mm) 36500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 32000 ICS-105MMA(27) 33800 ICS-105PHR(28) 37500 ICS-105(28mm) 35700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 35700 ICS-105(29mm) 36800 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 36600 ICS-105(30mm) 37900 ICS-105(31mm) 38900 ICS-106(32mm) 40400 ICS-107(34mm) 49000
NEW DELHI, April 28 The Delhi High Court has approved a settlement of the $1.18 billion dispute between Tata Sons and NTT DoCoMo, allowing the Indian firm to buy out the Japanese firm's stake in the telecoms joint venture, TV news channels reported on Friday.