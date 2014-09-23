BRIEF-China Reinsurance says Jan-March net profit RMB200.19 mln
* Jan-March net profit RMB200.19 million versus RMB274.42 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* Jan-March net profit RMB200.19 million versus RMB274.42 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, April 28 Hedge fund TCI Fund Management renewed pressure on France's Safran to suspend its bid to buy Zodiac Aerospace after the aircraft seats maker issued a second profit warning in as many months.