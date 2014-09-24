* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.27 percent. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.14 percent. * Asian stocks tracked an overnight decline on Wall Street. * Overseas investors sold shares worth 11.85 billion rupees ($194.13 million) on Tuesday - provisional NSE data. * Caution also prevails ahead of U.S. GDP data on Friday and RBI policy review on Sept.30. * Indian shares marked their biggest single-day fall in 2-1/2 months on Tuesday. (1 US dollar = 61.0400 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)