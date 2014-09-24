* The USD/INR pair seen opening stronger versus Tuesday's 60.94/95 close. * The dollar index at a four-year peak against a basket of major currencies. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. * Pair trading at 61.11 in offshore NDF spot indicative trade. * Traders say pair to hold between 60.85 and 61.20 on Wednesday. * Foreign fund flows key for direction. * Nifty futures trading down 0.1 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)