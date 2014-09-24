* Component suppliers to India's mission to Mars in focus, investors say. * The Mars Orbiter Mission successfully entered the red planet's orbit on Wednesday. * A successful landing could further boost shares in companies, investors add. * India launched its first spacecraft to Mars on Nov. 5. * Since then, Walchandnagar Industries gained 79.6 percent as of Tuesday. * Centum Electronics is up nearly three-fold. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)