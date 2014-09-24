* Investment bank UBS turns more selective on Indian midcaps. * Says valuations relative to large caps now at historical highs. * Cuts Cholamandalam Investment and Finance and Info Edge India to "neutral" from "buy" * Downgrades TTK Prestige to "sell" from "neutral". * Top picks: Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Voltas , LIC Housing finance * Other top picks: Britannia Industries and Bajaj Electricals (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)