BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* The USD/INR pair at 61.01/02 versus Tuesday's 60.94/95 close. * The dollar index at a four-year peak against a basket of major currencies. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. * Traders say the pair to hold between 60.90 and 61.20 on Wednesday. * Share movements to be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. * Nifty trading flat in pre-open trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M