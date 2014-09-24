* The USD/INR pair at 61.01/02 versus Tuesday's 60.94/95 close. * The dollar index at a four-year peak against a basket of major currencies. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. * Traders say the pair to hold between 60.90 and 61.20 on Wednesday. * Share movements to be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. * Nifty trading flat in pre-open trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)