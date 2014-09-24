* 10-year benchmark bond yield steady at Tuesday's close of 8.47 percent. * India to buy back 80 bln rupees worth bonds on Thursday. * Oil prices fall on ample global supply despite tensions in the Middle East. * Rise in U.S. bond yields to however prevent a sharp fall. * Borrowing calendar schedule awaited for near-term direction. * Sentiment to also remain cautious ahead of the central bank's monetary policy on Sept. 30. * 10-year paper seen in a 8.42 to 8.50 percent range. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)