* Metal shares fall ahead of the top court's ruling on 218 coal blocks allocated by the government since 1993. * Hindalco Industries down 2 percent while Jindal steel and Power falls 1.9 percent. * JSW Steel 1.2 percent, while Hindustan Zinc falls 1.4 percent. * Judgement expected at 2 pm India time. * The court last month declared allocations since 1993 illegal. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)