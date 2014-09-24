US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Metal shares fall ahead of the top court's ruling on 218 coal blocks allocated by the government since 1993. * Hindalco Industries down 2 percent while Jindal steel and Power falls 1.9 percent. * JSW Steel 1.2 percent, while Hindustan Zinc falls 1.4 percent. * Judgement expected at 2 pm India time. * The court last month declared allocations since 1993 illegal. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss