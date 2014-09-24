* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.2 percent while the broader NSE index adds 0.18 percent. * Indexes recover from a 2-1/2 month low hit in the previous session. * Blue-chips gain. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries adds 1.8 percent, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd gains 1.1 percent. * Asian shares slipped on Wednesday, tracking overnight decline on Wall Street. * However, metal shares fall ahead of the top court's ruling on 218 coal blocks allocated by the government since 1993. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)