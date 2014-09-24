* Consumer goods makers gain on churn in portfolio amid risk aversion. * Investors look to reduce volatility in portfolios. * ITC Ltd is up 1.4 percent while Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) gains 2.3 percent. * ITC has a beta of 0.2 and HUL -0.03 over the last three months - Thomson Reuters data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)