* USD/INR at 60.99/61.00 versus Tuesday's 60.94/95 close. * Pair off session high of 61.05 on custodian bank dollar sales. * Traders say demand from oil firms limiting fall in pair. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. * Traders say the pair to hold in 60.90-61.20 range. * Share movements to be watched for cues on fund flows. * Nifty trading down 0.2 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)