* The 10-year benchmark bond yield steady at 8.47 percent from previous close. * Caution prevails due to U.S. air strikes in Syria. * Borrowing calendar schedule for the second half of the year due on Friday. * But sentiment supported as India to buy back 80 billion rupees($1.31 billion) worth of bonds on Thursday. * Reuters poll finds RBI holding rates until April-June 2015. ($1 = 60.9200 Indian rupee)