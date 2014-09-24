BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield steady at 8.47 percent from previous close. * Caution prevails due to U.S. air strikes in Syria. * Borrowing calendar schedule for the second half of the year due on Friday. * But sentiment supported as India to buy back 80 billion rupees($1.31 billion) worth of bonds on Thursday. * Reuters poll finds RBI holding rates until April-June 2015. ($1 = 60.9200 Indian rupee) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
