BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* The USD/INR pair at 60.9450/60.9550 versus Tuesday's 60.94/95 close. * Custodian banks, exporter dollar sales pull pair off session high of 61.05. * Supreme Court's order cancelling most coal block allocations made since 1993 has only brief impact on pair. * Demand for dollars from oil firms limiting further fall in pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M