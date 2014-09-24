* The USD/INR pair at 60.9450/60.9550 versus Tuesday's 60.94/95 close. * Custodian banks, exporter dollar sales pull pair off session high of 61.05. * Supreme Court's order cancelling most coal block allocations made since 1993 has only brief impact on pair. * Demand for dollars from oil firms limiting further fall in pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)