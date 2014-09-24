Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Westpac Securities NZ Ltd (London Branch) WBC.UL WBCNZ.UL

Guarantor Westpac New Zealand Ltd

Issue Amount 450 million sterling

Maturity Date October 02, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 46bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Libor + 46bp

Payment Date October 02, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Nomura & Westpac

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS1115493626

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)