Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date August 04, 2016

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 95.025

Yield 7.997 pct

Payment Date October 01, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (0.1875 m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 805 million Turkish lira

When fungible

ISIN XS0864257349

