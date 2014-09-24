Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date August 04, 2016
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 95.025
Yield 7.997 pct
Payment Date October 01, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (0.1875 m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 805 million Turkish lira
When fungible
ISIN XS0864257349
