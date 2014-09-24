BRIEF-Palestine's Arab Islamic Bank Q1 income rises
* Q1 net income after tax $2.3 million versus $1.5 million year ago
Sept 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Inter-American Investment Corporation (IIC)
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date October 2, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 14bp
Payment Date October 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank & J.P.Morgan
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees 10 cents
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1114453621
* Unit signs contract to purchase 500 feddan land in new admininstrative capital for EGP 4.4 billion to develop housing project Source: (http://bit.ly/2ppTEiw) Further company coverage: )