BRIEF-Palestine's Arab Islamic Bank Q1 income rises
* Q1 net income after tax $2.3 million versus $1.5 million year ago
Sep 243 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date October 01, 2021
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.339
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 13.7bp
Over the UST 7 year
Payment Date October 01, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nomura &
RBS Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
ISIN US515110BL73
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Q1 net income after tax $2.3 million versus $1.5 million year ago
* Unit signs contract to purchase 500 feddan land in new admininstrative capital for EGP 4.4 billion to develop housing project Source: (http://bit.ly/2ppTEiw) Further company coverage: )