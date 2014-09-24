Sep 243 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date October 01, 2021

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.339

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 13.7bp

Over the UST 7 year

Payment Date October 01, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nomura &

RBS Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

ISIN US515110BL73

