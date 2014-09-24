Vegoil prices:Solvent Extractors Assn,India Sep-24

Bangalore, Sep 24 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 48000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 32500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 37300 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 39250 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 42000 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 113000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 28000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 22500 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16500 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9200 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 26000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 7600 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 11000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 28400 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 13400 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 21000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 560 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 238 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 112 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 36500 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14400 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6550 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 700 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 735 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 680 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 715 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 833 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 835 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1435 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 80000 2. Rapeseed Oil 69400 3. Sunflower Oil 56500 4. Kardi Oil 87500 5. Linseed Oil 75000 6. Sesame Oil 85000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 61000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 85000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 64000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 50700 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 56000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 47200 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 56500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 55000 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 52000 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 63500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 70000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 61000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 68000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 62000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 84000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 590 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 640 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 41500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 940 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 960 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified