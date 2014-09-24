Sept 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ASR Nederland

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.056

Spread 395 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 412bp

Over the August 2024 DBR

Payment Date September 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Rabobank & UBS

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

