Sept 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower S IMMO AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 3, 2019

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.931

Spread 253 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Erste Group Bank AG & Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Listing Vienna

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law Austrian

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN AT0000A19SB5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)