Sept 24 Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group is
investing $200 million in U.S. media company Studio 8, a startup
led by former Warner Bros executive Jeff Robinov, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the
matter.
The deal marks the biggest investment to date by a Chinese
company in U.S. film production, the Journal wrote. (on.wsj.com/1rkdWlO)
Fosun said in June that it would partner with Studio 8, but
the size of the investment was not disclosed, the Journal said.
Studio 8 has a five-year tie-up with Sony Corp's
Sony Pictures Entertainment to distribute 24 of its movies, the
first of which is likely to hit cinemas by 2016, the report
added.
Sony is investing $50 million in Studio 8. The U.S. studio
is also finalizing a credit facility of at least $300 million,
the Journal cited its sources as saying.
Fosun Group could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by
Simon Jennings)