* 10-year bond yield seen in a tight range ahead of debt buyback. * The paper ended at 8.48 percent on Wednesday. * India to buy back 80 bln rupees worth of bonds later in the day. * Brent crude steady after bouncing from its 26-month low. * Borrowing calendar schedule awaited for near-term direction. * Sentiment, however, will remain cautious ahead of the central bank's monetary policy on Sept. 30. * 10-year paper seen in an 8.45 to 8.50 percent range. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)