* USD/INR trading at 61.01/02 versus Wednesday's 60.96/97 close. * Month-end demand from importers helping the pair. * Foreign fund flows will remain key for direction during the day. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. * Traders say pair to hold between 60.80 and 61.10 on Thursday. * The NSE index trading up 0.1 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)