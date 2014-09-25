* BSE index falls 0.4 percent, the NSE index also down 0.4 percent. * Indexes head for third consecutive session of falls. * Traders cautious ahead of expiry of monthly derivatives contracts at the end of the session. * Oil and gas stocks fall as government defers decision on gas price hike. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp falls 2.6 percent while Reliance Industries is down 1.6 percent. * Jindal Steel and Power falls 6.8 percent, adding to its 10.5 percent fall in the previous session after the top court cancels coal block allocation. * However, technology stocks gain after global rival Accenture says it expects better profitability this fiscal year. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)