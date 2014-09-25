* ICICI Bank falls 2.2 percent. * Exposure to debt-laden Jaiprakash group worries investors. * Jaiprakash Power Ventures' deal to sell its hydropower business to Reliance Power has collapsed. * Also, India's top court on Wednesday de-allocated all the four coal blocks awarded to the group. * ICICI Bank has more than 57 billion rupees ($933.4 million) worth of exposure to the group, according to Thomson Reuters calculations from the infrastructure group's 2013-14 annual report. (bit.ly/1ClFc8h) * The bank trading at 2.06 times of its 12-month forward book value compared to 0.94 times of rivals, shows Thomson Reuters data. * An ICICI Bank spokesman was not immediately available for comment. (1 US dollar = 61.0700 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)