* The USD/INR pair hits 61.0875, highest since Sept. 18. * Pair trading at 61.06/07 versus Wednesday's 60.96/97 close. * Nifty down 0.6 percent. * Month-end demand from importers further helping pair. * Foreign fund flows will remain key for direction. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. * Traders say pair to hold between 60.90 and 61.20 on Thursday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)