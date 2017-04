* 10-year bond yield flat at 8.48 percent vs previous close. * Traders await outcome of buyback for immediate direction. * India to buy back 80 billion rupees ($1.31 billion) worth of bonds. * Borrowing calendar schedule due on Friday. * Caution ahead of central bank's monetary policy on Sept. 30. (1 US dollar = 61.0650 Indian rupee) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)