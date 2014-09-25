** U.S.-listed shares of iron ore miners BHP Billiton Plc down 2.4 pct, Rio Tinto Plc down 1.4 pct, Vale SA down 0.2 pct and Sesa Sterlite Ltd down 3 pct premarket

** BHP plays down chance of recovery in iron ore prices

** Says recent declines reflect reality of demand and supply in market for iron ore, a steel-making ingredient

** Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI staged near-uninterrupted drop since mid-July, shedding nearly 20 pct of its value

** Steel consumption of China, world's top consumer and producer of crude steel, dropped this year for first time since at least 2000 due to slower economic growth, leading to more than 40 pct plunge in prices of iron ore in the country