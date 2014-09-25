Sept 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Wendel

Issue Amount 300 million Euro

Maturity Date October 2, 2024

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.466

Reoffer Yield 2.812 pct

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the mid swaps

Payment Date October 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CACIB, CMCIC, HSBC, NATIXIS & SGCIB

Ratings BBB- (S&P)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012199156

