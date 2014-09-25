Sept 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Credit Agricole SA, acting through its London Branch

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 8, 2021

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.498

Reoffer price 99.798

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P) &

A (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

Negative Pledge Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0255590801

