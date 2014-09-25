Sept 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Iberdrola International BV

Guarantor Iberdrola S.A.

Issue Amount 500 million Euro

Maturity Date October 08, 2024

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.181

Reoffer Yield 1.966 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the mid swaps

Payment Date October 08, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays (B&D), CaixaBank, Commerzbank, MUFG & Royal Bank of

Scotland

Ratings Baal- (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1116408235

