Russia cenbank says foreign players pose no strong risks for rouble
MOSCOW, April 19 The Russian central bank said on Wednesday it sees no substantial risks of rouble depreciation caused by foreign market players.
Sept 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Iberdrola International BV
Guarantor Iberdrola S.A.
Issue Amount 500 million Euro
Maturity Date October 08, 2024
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.181
Reoffer Yield 1.966 pct
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the mid swaps
Payment Date October 08, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays (B&D), CaixaBank, Commerzbank, MUFG & Royal Bank of
Scotland
Ratings Baal- (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1116408235
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
MOSCOW, April 19 The Russian central bank said on Wednesday it sees no substantial risks of rouble depreciation caused by foreign market players.
NEW YORK, April 19 An elected official of a New York City suburb faces trial on Wednesday in what authorities have called the first criminal securities fraud case involving municipal bonds.