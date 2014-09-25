Sept 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute

(Pshypo)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 177 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 7, 2026

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.331

Reoffer price 99.981

Yield 1.002 pct

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0255678333

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 10, 2032

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.024

Reoffer price 99.593

Yield 1.401 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0255678341

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date October 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

