Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond added on Thursday.
Borrower BPCE SA (BPCE)
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish Crown
Maturity Date February 7,2019
Coupon 3 month stibor + 91 basis points
Discount Margin 3 month stibor + 91 basis points
Payment Date October 6,2014
Lead Manager(s) Swed Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 425 million Swedish Crown when fungible.
ISIN FR0012200244
Parent ISIN FR0011726942
