Sept 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Barclays Plc (Barclays)

Issue Amount 1 billion Euro

Maturity Date April 1,2022

Coupon 1.500

Issue price 99.5250

Reoffer price 99.5250

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the mid swaps

Payment Date October 1,2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

