Sept 25 Louisiana's electricity supplier Cleco
Corp's effort to find a suitor is faltering as the most
likely buyer Macquarie Group Ltd struggles to find
investor backing for the deal, Bloomberg reported.
Macquarie's co-investors are resisting the acquisition due
to the low returns that the potential deal offers, Bloomberg
said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The Australian investment bank has been looking to buy Cleco
through a special purpose fund managed by its infrastructure
group, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1vkF5WA)
Spain's largest utility Iberdrola SA, another
potential suitor, has also dropped out of the process, Bloomberg
quoted one of the people as saying.
Cleco will now decide whether to keep pursuing a sale or
remain independent, Bloomberg reported.
The company, which has retained Goldman Sachs & Co and
Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co as financial advisers and Locke Lord
LLP as legal adviser, said in June it received bids.
A Cleco spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.
Neither Macquarie Group nor Iberdrola could be immediately
reached for a comment.
