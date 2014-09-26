* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.5 percent. * Foreign investors sold shares worth 8.51 billion rupees ($138.8 million) on Thursday - NSE. * Overseas investors sold $271 million worth of shares over the last two sessions - CDSL. * Stocks of coal users and their lenders may continue to fall on the top court scrapping most coal block allocations. * Asian shares got off to a rocky start on Friday after a sharp drop on Wall Street. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.7 percent. * U.S. GDP data due later in the day and RBI policy review on Sept. 30 key. (1 US dollar = 61.3300 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)