* The USD/INR pair trading at 61.45/46 versus Thursday's 61.34/35 close. * The pair touched 61.495 early, its strongest since Aug. 8. * The dollar at near-four-year highs against a basket of major currencies. * Month-end demand from importers will also aid the pair. * Foreign fund flows key for direction. * Nifty trading down 0.33 percent in pre-open trade. * Traders say the central bank may also step in to limit very sharp gains in the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)