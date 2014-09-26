UPDATE 3-Indian businessman Mallya granted bail in London extradition hearing
* Mallya calls news of arrest "media hype" (Updates throughout, adds background)
* Petronet LNG Ltd falls 1.6 percent. * Asian Development Bank launched a share sale in the gas supplier to raise up to $120 million. * Traders say the share sale would likely be done at a discount to Thursday's closing price of 192.85 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Mallya calls news of arrest "media hype" (Updates throughout, adds background)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.49 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)